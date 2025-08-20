Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release: Leonteq publishes voting results of its Extraordinary General Meeting 2025

20.08.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ PUBLISHES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2025

Zurich, 20 August 2025

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at today's Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approximately 63% of Leonteq's issued shares were represented at today's virtual meeting. 1,085 shareholders were represented by the independent proxy with 11,652,358 shares, while 13 shareholders with 65,513 shares participated online.

Shareholders approved the proposed changes to the Articles of Association as well as a significant reduction in the maximum compensation for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2026.

For further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025, please visit Leonteq's website at .

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

...

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

...

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

