Techmediabreaks Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Closes $345 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) , a space exploration, infrastructure and services company, said it closed a private offering of $345 million in 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, including $45 million from the exercise of an overallotment option. The notes were sold to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, with Roth Capital Partners serving as co-manager.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company's products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service.

