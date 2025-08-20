403
Al Rabban Racing's Gewan Extends Unbeaten Record With Gr3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes Victory
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gewan confirmed himself as an exciting colt for the future with a stylish win in the Gr.3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes over 1400m at York on Wednesday. The two-year-old, trained by Andrew Balding, carried the colours of Al Rabban Racing and was ridden for the first time by jockey PJ McDonald.
Winner on debut at Newbury last month over the same distance where he impressed with his raw ability, Gewan remains unbeaten from two starts and has now made the step up to group company look effortless.
The race brought together a field of seven juveniles. Breaking well, Gewan settled in second, racing wide near the leader May Angel. The favourite, Distant Storm, pulled hard and struggled to settle while Italy (Wootton Bassett) was forced to race three wide at the rear.
Travelling strongly as the race unfolded, Gewan loomed up on the leader, with the favourite trying to sneak a run up the inside but already under pressure. Still on the bridle when others were hard at work, Gewan quickened decisively inside the 400m to take control. He stayed on strongly to fend off the late challenge of Italy, winning by a length and a half. Italy finished second, while Distant Storm kept on for third.
Bred by Overbury Stallions Ltd & Dukes Stud, Gewan is out of Grey Mystere, a winner over 1400m at two and third in Listed company over 1600m at the same age. Grey Mystere is a half-sister to Ginalyah, a winner over 2200m at three and runner-up at Listed level over 2100m at the same age, and to Cream Ice, a triple winner over 2000m at three and four.
