Wicys Makes Strides In Building The Cybersecurity Workforce With 6Th Annual Security Training Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The multi-stage program offers WiCyS members a structured pathway to upskill through hands-on training, community building and direct career placement support. Applications arenow through Aug. 30, 2025 to all WiCyS members aged 18 and older who are seeking cybersecurity employment within the next 18 months. Only first-time applicants will be accepted.

A dedicated Veteran and Military Spouse Track made possible by Craig Newmark Philanthropies will expand mentorship, employer networking, career placement and conference access for participants with military backgrounds, recognizing the unique skills and mission-driven mindset they bring to the field.

The cybersecurity industry faces a critical workforce shortage with 4.8 million professionals needed worldwide-a 19% increase year over year according to the ISC2 Workforce Study (Sept. 2024). Addressing this gap requires looking beyond traditional career pipelines and recognizing the untapped potential of those from unconventional backgrounds such as nursing, teaching, social work and more-fields where problem-solving, communication and resilience are already well-honed. By broadening our perspective on what qualifies someone for a cybersecurity career we can build a more resilient and capable workforce.

The WiCyS Security Training Scholarship is designed to break down barriers to entry, prioritizing aptitude, grit and drive over prior technical experience. Through its staged learning model, participants build technical skills, confidence and lasting professional connections, gaining access to wraparound support services that prepare them to enter and advance in thriving, lucrative cybersecurity careers in less than a year-making a measurable impact on the global talent shortage.

The results speak for themselves. The program has achieved a 92% career placement rate for advanced training scholars within 12 months of completion for job seekers reaching the final stage. Past participants have moved into roles such as Cloud Security Engineer, SOC Analyst, Incident Responder and Penetration Tester in under a year. Alumna Stephani Guimaraes Lima went from a Help Desk role to SOC Analyst L1 in just 10 months, crediting the program's mentorship and community for her success.

"The WiCyS Security Training Scholarship is not only about learning cybersecurity skills in every program tier. It's also about building my confidence and realizing I can achieve anything I set my mind to. This experience has truly changed my life and how I see my career and opportunities for my future. It also made connecting to inspiring people in the cohort possible," said Lima.

WiCyS Premier Supporter and Craigslist Founder Craig Newmark praised the program's industry impact: "Cybersecurity is a field where everyone who can contribute should be involved. WiCyS plays a vital role in making this possible by opening doors for talented individuals regardless of their background," said Newmark. "Our grant is a step towards ensuring that more women have the opportunity to make a significant impact in cybersecurity."

Applications are open now through Aug. 30, 2025.

About Women in CyberSecurity

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: 3M, Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SANS Institute, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, Microsoft, Navy Federal Credit Union, PayPal, PSEG Services Corporation, Tenable, The MITRE Corporation, Workday. To partner, visit .

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer best known for creating craigslist, which he stepped away from running day-to-day two decades ago. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on supporting organizations protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, nonpartisan journalism, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He's not as funny as he thinks he is.

