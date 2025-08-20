Keybank Supports The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Buffalo With A $5,000 Donation For 2 Pack A Backpack School Supply Drive

MENAFN - 3BL)This initiative plays a vital role in helping families across Western New York access the essential supplies their children need to begin the school year prepared and confident.

"For many families, the rising cost of school supplies can create unnecessary stress at the start of the school year," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "We're proud to stand behind the 2 Pack A Backpack campaign and commend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and WGRZ-TV for their commitment to easing this burden and supporting students throughout our community."