Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Keybank Supports The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Buffalo With A $5,000 Donation For 2 Pack A Backpack School Supply Drive

Keybank Supports The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Buffalo With A $5,000 Donation For 2 Pack A Backpack School Supply Drive


2025-08-20 02:01:13

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank recently contributed $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo in support of the annual "2 Pack A Backpack" school supply drive with WGRZ-TV. This initiative plays a vital role in helping families across Western New York access the essential supplies their children need to begin the school year prepared and confident.

"For many families, the rising cost of school supplies can create unnecessary stress at the start of the school year," said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "We're proud to stand behind the 2 Pack A Backpack campaign and commend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and WGRZ-TV for their commitment to easing this burden and supporting students throughout our community."

MENAFN20082025007202015466ID1109954388

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search