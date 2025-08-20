The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Atrial Fibrillation Devices Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for atrial fibrillation devices has experienced considerable growth. The market, set at $7.69 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $8.60 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The remarkable growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as an increase in the elderly population, a surge in demand for minimally invasive heart procedures, expansion in government initiatives, and the enhanced availability of telecardiology services.

The market for atrial fibrillation devices is projected to experience a significant surge over the next few years. The market size will balloon to $13.28 billion by 2029, with an annual growth rate of 11.5%. This uptick is largely due to factors such as increased spending on healthcare, growth in multi-specialty hospitals, prevalent use of innovative treatment options, more regulatory support for device sanctioning, and a rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The forecasted period is also set to witness major advancements in technology, improvements in remote monitoring devices, artificial intelligence's integration into diagnosis, progress in minimally invasive ablation systems, and leaps in mapping and imaging technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

The surge in cardiovascular diseases is predicted to stimulate the atrial fibrillation device market's expansion in the future. Disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including heart attacks, hypertension, and strokes, are encompassed within cardiovascular diseases. The global increase in diabetes and obesity, amplified by prevalent inactive lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, boosts the incidence of these diseases. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) devices, due to their ability to identify, monitor, and manage erratic heart sequences-frequently linked with or resulting from fundamental heart issues-are critical in managing cardiovascular diseases. For instance, the American Heart Association, a public health group based in the United States, reported in June 2024 that as the projection of high blood pressure escalates from 51.2% to 61.0%, the count of individuals diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to surge from 128 million in 2020 to over 184 million by 2050. Therefore, the atrial fibrillation device market's growth is fueled by the rise in cardiovascular diseases.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

Major players in the Atrial Fibrillation Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Medtronic Public Limited Company

. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

. Boston Scientific Corporation

. Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech Co. Ltd.

. Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

. Microlife Corporation

. AliveCor Inc.

. CardioFocus Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market?

Leading companies in the atrial fibrillation devices market are concentrating on technological advancements, such as patient-focused clinical decision support tools. These advancements aim to boost diagnostic precision, customize treatment schedules, and enhance overall patient results. Digital solutions like patient-centered clinical decision support tools aid health professionals in personalizing treatment judgments utilizing individual patient data. For example, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., an American medical technology company, introduced CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation in August 2023. This digital clinical decision support tool was developed to enhance clinician workflows and augment precision care for patients afflicted with atrial fibrillation. By visualizing the AFib progression, including past diagnoses, treatments, medications, and correlated conditions, It assists healthcare providers. The platform simplifies clinical decision-making by offering therapy recommendations based on guidelines, thereby decreasing diagnostic mistakes. CardioVisio compiles scattered patient data into a user-friendly format, alleviating the pressure on medical personnel and empowering timelier, personalized and efficient management of atrial fibrillation.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Growth

The atrial fibrillation devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Implantable Devices, External Devices, Catheter-Based Devices

2) By Product: Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Cardiac Monitors Or Implantable Loop Recorder, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping And Recording Systems, Access Devices, Intracardiac Echocardiography, Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices, Other Products

3) By Technology: Radiofrequency, Cryotherapy, Ultrasound, Other Technologies

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

5) By End-Use: Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Implantable Devices: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Pacemakers, Insertable Cardiac Monitors

2) By External Devices: External Defibrillators, Holter Monitors, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Electrocardiogram Monitors

3) By Catheter-Based Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters, Cryoablation Catheters, Laser Ablation Catheters, Mapping and Navigation Systems, Transseptal Access Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the atrial fibrillation devices market. It's forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth rate during the predicted period. The report on the atrial fibrillation devices market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

