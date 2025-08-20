19 Detained Over Collecting, Selling Yama Plant In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Nineteen individuals have been arrested over collecting and selling yama grass in western Ghor province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Security forces of Noorak area of Pasaband district arrested 19 people in connection with collecting and selling yama plant”.

During the operation, more than 1,000 kilograms of yama was seized and burnt, the spokesman added.

According to him, the arrested suspects would be referred to judicial organs, pending an investigation.

