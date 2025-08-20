Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
19 Detained Over Collecting, Selling Yama Plant In Ghor

19 Detained Over Collecting, Selling Yama Plant In Ghor


2025-08-20 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Nineteen individuals have been arrested over collecting and selling yama grass in western Ghor province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Security forces of Noorak area of Pasaband district arrested 19 people in connection with collecting and selling yama plant”.

During the operation, more than 1,000 kilograms of yama was seized and burnt, the spokesman added.

According to him, the arrested suspects would be referred to judicial organs, pending an investigation.

hz/ma

MENAFN20082025000174011037ID1109954344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search