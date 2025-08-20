DP World Earns Great Place To Work® Certification At Eight Locations Across The Americas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 84% of employees rate DP World as a Great Place to Work.

Six locations earn consecutive recognition, while Chile and Paraguay join certification program for first time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has earned Great Place To Work® CertificationTM across eight countries in the Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Peru. Six of these locations were recognized for the second consecutive year , while Chile and Paraguay joined the group for the first time.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. Its certification is based entirely on confidential surveys. This year, 84% of DP World employees across the region rated the company as a“great place to work”, with 89% expressing their pride in contributing to DP World's mission – keeping trade moving and positively impacting communities and economies worldwide.

Participation in the survey also rose to 76% -- an increase of 18% over 2024 – strengthening the credibility of the results.

Brian Enright, CEO and Managing Director, DP World in the Americas, said:“We're honored to achieve this certification once again and delighted to welcome Chile and Paraguay into this esteemed group. The results reflect the trust our employees place in DP World and reinforce our ability to attract and retain talent across the Americas. Creating opportunities for growth, building an inclusive, supportive workplace are central to our success.”

As DP World continues to expand its footprint across the Americas, these certifications reaffirm the company's position as an employer of choice in the logistics and trade sectors and beyond.

About Great Place To Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best WorkplacesTM across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Americas. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.