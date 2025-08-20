Easterly Rocmuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund Losses - Law Firm Launches Nationwide Investigation

Easterly ROCMuni

Legal Action: Securities lawyers offer free case reviews for investors misled about fund's true risks; FINRA arbitration may recover losses

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., a national investment fraud and securities arbitration law firm with over 50 years of combined legal experience, has launched a nationwide investigation into the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (tickers RMJAX, RHHIX, RMHVX) following massive and sudden losses in June 2025. These income-focused municipal bond fund investment losses have blindsided many investors who believed they were purchasing a conservative, income-focused municipal bond investment. Haselkorn & Thibuat is currently helping investors recover losses. (FINRA case #25-01712)In June 2025, the Easterly ROCMuni Fund experienced one of the most dramatic value collapses in the recent history of the municipal bond market. The Net Asset Value (NAV) plunged from $6.36 to $3.09 in just 10 days, resulting in estimated investor losses between $50 million and $100 million. The fund's total net assets plummeted from $232 million at the start of June to just $25.1 million by June 23, 2025. For many investors-particularly retirees and income-oriented clients-these losses represented a devastating hit to their portfolios.Investors can contact the experienced securities fraud lawyers at Haselkorn & Thibaut for a free private consultation to discus loss recovery options at 1-888-784-3315 or visiting the website.Why Did the Easterly ROCMuni Fund Collapse?Although marketed as a municipal bond fund capable of generating steady, tax-advantaged income, ROCMuni carried substantial, often underappreciated risks:.More than 50% of holdings were in Rule 144A private placements - these securities are exempt from SEC registration and are typically traded only between qualified institutional buyers, making them illiquid in times of market stress..Approximately 84% of the portfolio consisted of below-investment-grade municipal bonds - rated D to BB+, carrying high credit risk and the potential for default..High leverage levels - which amplified both gains and losses, leaving the fund especially vulnerable to interest rate changes and credit market volatility.When municipal bond market liquidity tightened sharply in June 2025, these risk factors converged. The fund's illiquid, high-yield securities became extremely difficult to sell, forcing steep markdowns in value and triggering the unprecedented NAV collapse.Potential Financial Advisor Misconduct Being InvestigatedHaselkorn & Thibaut's investigation is focused on whether brokerage firms and financial advisors who sold the Easterly ROCMuni Fund:1.Failed to Adequately Disclose Risks – Including leverage, illiquidity, and exposure to speculative municipal bonds.2.Recommended Unsuitable Investments – Selling high-risk municipal bond funds to conservative investors or retirees.3.Overconcentrated Client Portfolios – Allocating excessive capital to ROCMuni or similar municipal bond funds without diversification.4.Provided Misleading or Incomplete Marketing Materials – Emphasizing tax-free income potential without properly explaining the risk of principal loss.“Too often, municipal bond funds are promoted as safe and stable income vehicles,” said Matt Thibaut, Esq., partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut.“When a fund is highly leveraged and concentrated in illiquid securities, it can be a recipe for disaster. We are committed to helping investors recover losses when they've been misled or poorly advised.”Legal Options for Recovering Easterly ROCMuni LossesInvestors who suffered losses in the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund may be entitled to recover their damages through FINRA arbitration. This forum is designed specifically to resolve disputes between investors and brokerage firms and is often faster and more cost-effective than traditional lawsuits. Importantly, claims can be filed even if the investor no longer owns shares of the fund.Haselkorn & Thibaut offers:.Free, Confidential Case Evaluations – No cost to review the facts of a case..Contingency Fee Representation – Clients pay no attorney's fees unless the firm obtains a recovery..Decades of Experience – Over 50 years of combined experience and millions recovered for investors..Nationwide Representation – Offices in Florida, New York, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina.Why Acting Quickly MattersSecurities arbitration claims have strict filing deadlines. If those deadlines are missed, investors can permanently lose the right to recover their losses. Investors should take immediate steps to protect their rights:.Preserve account statements, trade confirmations, and communications with their advisor or brokerage firm..Save any marketing materials, brochures, or presentations related to the ROCMuni investment..Avoid signing settlement agreements or redemption forms without first seeking independent legal advice.Call Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyer) at 1-888-784-3315 for your FREE, confidential consultation.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a national law firm that exclusively represents investors in disputes with brokerage firms, financial advisors, and investment professionals. The firm's attorneys have more than five decades of combined legal experience and have successfully recovered millions for clients through FINRA arbitration, mediation, and litigation. The firm's practice is dedicated to protecting investors from unsuitable investments, misrepresentation, and negligent financial advice.The sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised Easterly ROCMuni securities investment sales to investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products.

