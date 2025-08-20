Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Feminine Heath Care Product (LOS-346)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a barrier protection product that would allow women to swim or be submerged in water without worrying about contracting a UTI," said an inventor, from Stevenson Ranch, Calif., "so I invented the V - CUP. My design would effectively prevent water and bacteria from entering the urethra."

The invention provides an effective way to reduce the incidence of urinary tract infections for women and young girls. In doing so, it prevents water, bacteria, and other items from entering the urethra. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also may reduce apprehension associated with swimming, enjoying a hot tub, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for women and young girls. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-LOS-346, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED