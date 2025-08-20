Yuhaaviatam Of San Manuel Nation Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For Fifth Consecutive Year

HIGHLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation (YSMN), one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire, has earned a Great Place To Work® Certification for the fifth consecutive year. Based directly on team member feedback, this certification underscores the Tribe's dedication to fostering a workplace culture grounded in purpose, inclusion and connection. Organizations certified as a Great Place To Work® earn high scores from employees in categories related to benefits, workplace culture, leadership, compensation and more.

"It's really great to see that our teams not only value their unique benefits, but also enjoy coming to work for the Tribe," said Lynn Faraca-Bond, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. "The vibrant energy here comes from the dedication of over 7,500 amazing team members. Their passion and hard work are what sets us apart."

Team members across YSMN's Tribal Government Operations and Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel consistently express pride in the Tribe's philanthropic impact, which they view as a purposeful extension of their work. As a steadfast community partner, YSMN invests deeply in its team members, the Inland Empire region and Native American causes nationwide. Since 2002, the Tribe has contributed more than $425 million to charitable organizations. This spirit of giving is rooted in the Serrano value of Yawa'-to act on one's beliefs-and is brought to life through Team Member giving programs that encourage and celebrate community involvement.

At Yaamava' Resort & Casino, YSMN's flagship property, the Tribe's workforce delivers world class service that has earned prestigious accolades such as USA Today's 10Best #1 Best Casino Outside of Vegas and #1 Best Casino Restaurant. The property's AAA Five Diamond designation-the only casino resort to hold this honor-reflects the team's commitment to excellence and elevating the guest experience.

As YSMN celebrates five years of being a certified Great Place To Work®, its leadership remains committed to nurturing a workplace culture that prioritizes well-being, empowers every team member to thrive, and supports the broader dedication of service to its people, guests and the community.

About Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. The Tribe, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, proudly reclaims their ancestral name-Yuhaaviatam (pronounced "yu-HAH-vee-ah-tahm")- honoring the deep-rooted heritage and enduring legacy of their people. Exercising their inherent sovereign right to self-governance, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is committed to providing essential services to their citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development.

As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Yuhaaviatam have called this region home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

For more information, visit sanmanuel-nsn

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

SOURCE Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED