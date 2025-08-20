XL Celebrates Inclusion In The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XL.net Recognized for Exceptional Growth and Innovation

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XL.net, a leading managed IT services provider based in Chicago, has been honored with a prestigious spot on the Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. This accolade highlights commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions and exceptional service to businesses across various industries.









Founded with a vision to transform the IT landscape, has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving market. The company's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to its strategic growth initiatives and dedication to client success.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone for said Adam Radulovic, CEO of "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. We are committed to continuing our journey of growth and innovation, providing top-notch IT services that empower businesses to succeed."

's growth can be attributed to its comprehensive suite of IT services, which includes managed IT support, cybersecurity solutions , cloud services, and strategic IT consulting. By tailoring its offerings to meet the unique needs of each client, has built a reputation for reliability and excellence.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Inclusion in this list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and a celebration of innovation and leadership in the business community.

As continues to expand its footprint, the company remains focused on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that drive efficiency and productivity for its clients. With a team of skilled professionals and a client-centric approach, is poised for continued success in the competitive IT services industry.

