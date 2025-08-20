Stephen Rambles Releases Debut Novel Security Among Titles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A gripping work of historical fiction exploringpersonal crossroads, political upheaval, and the cost of comfort in positions of power.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen“Phen” Rambles, a former journalist, announces the release of his debut novel, Security Among Titles - a thought-provoking work of historical fiction set against the backdrop of a nation on the brink of political reckoning. At the heart of the story is a U.S. senator navigating a personal crisis during the nation's struggle for truth and justice at a historic crossroads for the future of the United States.

The novel follows the memories of a senator as he learns about the assassination of someone he loved while in college. As he wrestles with grief and questions of loyalty, power, and principle, readers are drawn into a narrative that examines how titles, roles, and identities can sometimes offer false security-keeping people from pursuing the relationships and values they truly desire.

The inspiration for this debut novel comes from a conversation about the ways people can become“too comfortable in their titles to have the relationship they say they want.” Rambles uses this idea as a powerful metaphor for both personal and political life, exploring how comfort in one's position can prevent meaningful change-whether in relationships or in governance.

Ideal for politically aware adult readers, the novel blends intimate character study with sharp social critique, asking timely questions about the nature of leadership, sacrifice, and authenticity. With its fusion of political drama and human story, Security Among Titles offers both a compelling narrative and a mirror for our times.

Phen Rambles brings to his fiction a background in journalism, news production, and activism. Having long examined political systems and social justice issues through his professional work, Rambles now turns his storytelling skills toward fiction. Security Among Titles is his first novel, a culmination of years of observation, conversation, and a lifelong desire to write.

Readers seeking a novel that blends political intrigue with deeply human themes will find Rambles' debut both timely and unforgettable. Security Among Titles is now available through major online retailers, and through print-on-demand at

