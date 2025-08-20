Get Your Crunch On This Fall With Sweetfrog's New CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCHTM Cereal Flavor!

"Adding CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH cereal to the sweetFrog line up creates the perfect crunchy contrast that keeps fans coming back." said Heather Marini SR. National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands. "It's the ideal treat for those looking to mix things up with a tasty crunch."

Don't let this cozy sensation slip away! Visit your nearest sweetFrog location or order online to enjoy CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH cereal before it's gone!

Promotional Swirl:

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH cereal - NSA vanilla frozen yogurt and CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH cereal

SOURCE sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt