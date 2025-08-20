Explore Consciousness With Russell Targ: Live Interactive Youtube Session On New Thinking Allowed, Sunday, August 24

Sunday, August 24, Noon, Mountain Daylight Time

This is the second book in the New Thinking Allowed Dialogues series, conversations on the leading edge of knowledge and discovery.

Russell Targ and Jeffrey Mishlove on New Thinking Allowed

Bring your questions about remote viewing, intuition, and consciousness with a legendary parapsychologist on August 24

- Jeffrey Mishlove, PhDALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Thinking Allowed, the premier platform for exploring the frontiers of consciousness and the mind, proudly announces an exclusive livestream event featuring the legendary parapsychologist and laser physicist Russell Targ. Renowned worldwide for his pioneering research in remote viewing and consciousness studies, Targ will be joining New Thinking Allowed live on YouTube for an interactive session where he will field questions from viewers.About Russell TargRussell Targ is a physicist and one of the founding researchers behind the development of remote viewing-an extraordinary psychic phenomenon that enables individuals to perceive locations and events beyond normal sensory range. As a former senior scientist at Lockheed Martin and the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), Targ played a central role in pioneering research funded by U.S. government intelligence agencies during the Cold War era. This groundbreaking research, involving psychic spying, was known as Grill Flame and Stargate. Today, tens of thousands of people practice the art and science of remote viewing.His groundbreaking work helped bridge the gap between science and psychic phenomena, contributing to a new paradigm in the understanding of human consciousness. Targ is also the author of several influential books, including "Mind Reach" and "The Reality of ESP," inspiring generations of researchers, skeptics, and spiritual seekers alike. He is the focus of a captivating new book, "Russell Targ: Ninety Years of Remote Viewing, ESP, and Timeless Awareness ," authored by Jeffrey Mishlove, host of New Thinking Allowed."Russell Targ is a parapsychological genius," says Mishlove. "He is one of the most successful and insightful parapsychologists in history. He is a man of magic. I am proud to call him my friend; and I am delighted to offer YouTube viewers the opportunity to pose questions to this ninety-one year old luminary."Event DetailsDate: August 24, 2025Time: 12:00 pm, Noon, USA Mountain Daylight TimePlatform: New Thinking Allowed YouTube channelFormat: Live interactive Q&A with Russell TargThis livestream event provides a rare opportunity for viewers worldwide to engage directly with Russell Targ. Participants will be able to submit questions live, gaining insights into his decades of research, current projects, and the broader implications of parapsychology for science, spirituality, and everyday life.Why This MattersIn an era marked by rapid scientific advances and renewed interest in consciousness, Russell Targ's work remains a pillar of rigor and open-minded inquiry. His contributions challenge conventional boundaries and invite us to reconsider the nature of reality itself.New Thinking Allowed is dedicated to fostering dialogues between science and spirituality, promoting transformative ideas that open minds and expand understanding. Hosting Russell Targ continues this mission by spotlighting one of the most respected voices in the field.How to ParticipateJoin the livestream on the New Thinking Allowed YouTube channel on August 24, 2025. Viewers are encouraged to prepare questions ahead of time and submit them live via chat. This interactive format ensures a dynamic, engaging experience for all attendees.About New Thinking AllowedNew Thinking Allowed is a leading platform for conversations at the intersection of consciousness, spirituality, science, and parapsychology. Founded by renowned scholar Jeffrey Mishlove, and featuring CoHost Emmy Vadnais, the channel offers interviews and special events with pioneering thinkers and visionaries who are expanding the boundaries of knowledge.

Jeffrey Mishlove

New Thinking Allowed Foundation

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Third Eye Spies with Russell Targ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.