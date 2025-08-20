Kualoa Ranch And Nutmeg Partner To Launch Innovative Smart Map Technology

Kualoa Ranch by Island + Pine

Famous Jurassic Park filming location deploys QR-enabled navigation with multilingual audio guides across 4,000-acre Hawaiian property

- Kayo Whitty, Director of Sales and Marketing of Kualoa RanchSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kualoa Ranch , one of Hawaii's most popular attractions and renowned filming location for blockbuster movies including "Jurassic Park," announced today the launch of its new Smart Map technology in partnership with Nutmeg . The innovative solution is designed to revolutionize the visitor experience across the ranch's 4,000-acre property.The collaboration brings Nutmeg's expertise in location-based digital solutions to address navigation challenges at the expansive ranch, known worldwide as the filming location for over 250 movie and TV productions. Nutmeg's Smart Maps will transform how visitors explore the property's diverse offerings while providing Kualoa Ranch with valuable data insights."This technology represents a significant advancement in how we connect visitors with our sacred land," said Kayo Whitty, Director of Sales and Marketing of Kualoa Ranch. "Our property encompasses everything from dense rainforest to white sand beaches. Now, Smart Maps can help us improve how guests experience our Hollywood legacy and cultural significance."Kualoa Ranch's Smart Map features enable:- Location-aware audio guides that automatically activate as visitors approach significant sites- Interactive maps with category filtering for movie locations and activities- Multilingual support to accommodate international visitors- Offline functionality for areas with limited internet connectivity- Age-appropriate content filtering for family-friendly planning- Direct booking capabilities for various ranch activities"Our work with Kualoa Ranch perfectly demonstrates how technological innovation can enhance traditional experiences," said Takashi Nakaguchi, CEO of Nutmeg. "By digitizing their visitor experience in a smart, affordable and sustainable way, we're helping bridge language barriers while allowing guests to immerse themselves in the rich stories behind each location."The Smart Map solution particularly benefits the ranch's popular Hollywood Movie Sites Tour, where Japanese visitors often face language barriers. The new technology now delivers location-specific content in multiple languages without requiring additional tour guides. The solution also streamlines the sales process, allowing Kualoa Ranch staff to showcase their diverse offerings to travel agents and at trade shows through simple QR code access.The technology implementation, which launched in April 2025, allows visitors to access the Smart Map technology through a simple QR code scan without downloading an app, making it immediately accessible to all guests upon arrival.ABOUT KUALOA RANCHWith not one, but two listings on the US Department of the Interior's National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s, Kualoa Ranch Private Nature Reserve is owned and managed by sixth, seventh and eighth generation descendants of Dr. Gerritt P. Judd. Kualoa's mission is to enrich people's lives by preserving Kualoa's sacred lands and celebrating its history. Established in 1850, Kualoa's company vision is to be a role model of sustainable tourism as stewards of these amazing 4,000 acres of land known as Kualoa, Hakipu'u and Ka'a'awa. Come and experience the beauty of Kualoa Ranch, where your visit supports local culture, sustainable tourism practices and the communities of O'ahu's eastern shores, from La'ie to Kailua.ABOUT NUTMEGNutmeg partners with attractions and hotels globally from offices in San Francisco, Hawaii, and Japan. Empowering hundreds of venues worldwide, Nutmeg delivers smart mapping platforms and AI-powered guest portals that enhance visitor experiences while driving measurable results. This innovative approach combines interactive wayfinding with operational insights, helping venues transform how guests explore and engage. Nutmeg's mission is to deliver seamless innovation to the attractions and hospitality industries through intuitive smart maps and AI-enabled guest portals that create memorable, data-driven experiences.Media Contact: Amity Bacon, Nutmeg Content Marketing Lead: [...]

