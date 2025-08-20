Cognition Controls Honored With 2025 Best Commercial Thermostat For Energy Savings Award

2025 Award for Best Commercial Thermostat for Energy Savings

Company's innovative, user-friendly solutions recognized for helping businesses reduce energy waste and optimize performance

- Natalie Elliott, CEO of Cognition ControlsNORWICK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cognition Controls, a leading provider of smart building management technology, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2025 Best Commercial Thermostat for Energy Savings award by the prestigious Click360 Awards . This accolade celebrates companies committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction within the commercial HVAC industry.The Click360 Awards recognized Cognition Controls for its innovative and efficient commercial thermostat solution, which is purpose-built for smaller commercial buildings. The company's platform stood out for its secure cellular connectivity, fast installation process, and intuitive dashboard, which makes equipment visibility and control, as well as powerful energy management accessible to a wide range of users, from property managers to tenants."We are incredibly proud to receive this honor from the Click360 Awards," said Natalie Elliott, CEO of Cognition Controls. "Our mission has always been to simplify building management and empower businesses to make smarter, more sustainable decisions. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to developing technology that not only drives significant energy savings but also delivers real-time insights and unparalleled ease of use for our customers."Cognition Controls' platform leverages 24/7 monitoring and machine learning algorithms to reduce energy waste, optimize performance, and help businesses get ahead of potential equipment issues. The system's secure cellular connection eliminates the complexities and vulnerabilities often associated with building Wi-Fi.About Cognition ControlsCognition Controls offers smart commercial thermostats and refrigeration monitoring solutions designed to simplify building management and improve efficiency. The company's products help businesses reduce energy costs, streamline control with remote management capabilities, and make better decisions using real-time and historical data. Serving a variety of industries including restaurants, government buildings, educational facilities, and multisite businesses, Cognition Controls is dedicated to providing secure, simple, and effective building management technology. For more information, please visit .About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards is a prestigious annual program that recognizes businesses for their excellence, innovation, and leadership across a wide range of industries. The awards celebrate companies that are making a significant impact and upholding the highest standards of their craft. The awards process involves nominations, a review by an expert panel, and public voting, with the goal of providing recognized businesses with a competitive advantage.

