Socal Chapter Of WICT Announces 2025 LEA Award Honorees

Annual LEA Awards to H onor Five F emale Industry Leaders for Outstanding Advocacy and Mentorship Throughout Their Careers

The 30th Annual Awards Gala Luncheon Returns to the Iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, November 7th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing mission to empower women across media, entertainment, and technology, the WICT Network: Southern California chapter today announced the distinguished honorees for the 30th Annual LEA Awards.

Mamie Coleman – EVP, Head of Fox Entertainment Music – Fox Entertainment

Melani Griffith – Chief Growth Officer – GFiber

Janice Min – Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief – Ankler Media

Simran Sethi – President, Scripted Programming, Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment and Freeform – The Walt Disney Company

Shannon Willett – Global Head of Marketing – Apple TV+

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, November 7, at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. Each year, the LEA Awards recognize five influential women who have championed advocacy and mentorship while making a lasting impact on the industry.

The WICT Network: SoCal Chapter is also proud to announce this year's LEA Awards Co-Hosts. To help usher through the spotlight recognition of these five extraordinary industry leaders, the 30th annual awards gala will be co-hosted by KTLA's Melvin Robert, Entertainment Anchor & Host, KTLA Morning News, and Annie Rose Ramos, Reporter, KTLA News.

"Mamie, Melani, Janice, Simran, and Shannon are ideal LEA Award recipients - true ambassadors of The WICT Network's mission to cultivate bold, self-empowered leaders through advocacy and professional development," says Jennifer Miles, Co-Chair of The WICT Network: Southern California Chapter's annual LEA Awards. Miles continues, "These remarkable executives have consistently demonstrated leadership, generosity, and dedication to mentoring the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Honoring them with a LEA Award is both a privilege and a celebration of their enduring influence."

"In an industry built by creators, pioneers, and visionaries, we're privileged to learn from the best, contribute to their success, and, on special occasions like this, recognize their greatness," says Charlie Weiss, Co-Chair of the annual LEA Awards. "Today, we honor exceptional leaders whose guidance and generosity have helped shape the careers of countless women. Simran, Shannon, Melani, Janice, and Mamie, all we can say is that the honor is ours as we salute your unwavering dedication to advancing women through Leadership, Excellence, and Advocacy, carrying the WICT mission into the future."

For more information, please visit The WICT Network: Southern California socalwict and stay tuned for additional announcements.

About The WICT Network

The WICT Network is a global not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create leaders that transform our industry by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender, diversity and inclusion research to measure progress and achievement results, and by supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, The WICT Network has partnered with media, entertainment and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members and 24 chapters strong, The WICT Network is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in media. Please visit . Through highly acclaimed programs such as the Betsey Magness Leadership Institute, the TechConnect mentoring initiative and Rising Leaders programs, The WICT Network has become a very well-respected organization.

SOURCE WICT Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED