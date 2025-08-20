Baycare Ranks No. 17 On The 2025 PEOPLE® Companies That Care List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The PEOPLE® Companies that Care list is highly competitive and recognized as one of the most respected measures of purpose-driven workplace culture in the nation, spotlighting organizations that put their people and communities first. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to care for employees, families and the communities where they operate.

"BayCare's 33,000-plus team members are our greatest asset. Every day, they deliver compassionate care within our hospital walls and throughout the communities of West Central Florida to improve the health of all we serve," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "I'm grateful to each and every team member who contributes to BayCare's extraordinary culture and to the exceptional care and outreach that made it possible for us to be named to this list."

"Witnessing the innovative spirit with which these companies invest in their employees, communities, and the world is truly invigorating," says Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE® GM and editor-in-chief. "Their commitment reflects our mission, to feature what happens when ordinary people do extraordinary work."

The PEOPLE® award is the latest national workplace metric to celebrate BayCare. Over the past year, BayCare earned the No. 17 spot in the nation on the 2024 Great Place To Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Health CareTM list, marking the eighth consecutive year on the list. BayCare also earned a spot on the highly competitive Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM list. For the second consecutive year, BayCare was named a Top Workplace in the USA by Energage and USA Today, moving up in the rankings to No. 30. BayCare was named one of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces by the Tampa Bay Times for the 11th consecutive year. Most recently, BayCare was ranked No. 17 on the 2025 Healthcare Top Workplaces with 1,000-plus team members list by TopWorkplaces and Energage.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare .

About the PEOPLE® Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.4 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work ModelTM help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE®

PEOPLE® delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

SOURCE BayCare Health System