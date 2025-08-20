WFG NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY ADDED TO FANNIE MAE MULTIFAMILY APPROVED TITLE INSURERS LIST

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) is a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide.

WFG approval streamlines Fannie Mae multifamily closings, delivering speed, compliance, and certainty nationwide.

- David Sallean, EVP, WFG National Commercial Title ServicesIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a national underwriter and full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, today announced its inclusion on the Fannie Mae Multifamily Approved Title Insurers List.Being on Fannie Mae's approved list streamlines execution for Fannie Mae–financed multifamily transactions by reducing closing and servicing friction, demonstrating compliance with Fannie Mae's insurer quality and coverage standards, and helping ensure loans can be delivered and securitized without delays or exceptions.“For our commercial customers, lenders, and WFG title agents this approval means faster, smoother closings with fewer exceptions, less remedial work, and greater certainty of execution,” said David Sallean , EVP of WFG National Commercial Title Services .“It's a powerful advantage for multifamily deals that demand both speed and compliance with Fannie Mae's requirements.”In addition to underwriting, WFG offers robust escrow capabilities, including the ability to perform Funding Functions on behalf of its agents, as now required for Fannie Mae–financed multifamily transactions.By working with an approved title insurer, lenders, title agents, and borrowers can avoid last-minute policy changes, reduce post-closing curative actions, and minimize settlement risk-especially in large, complex transactions. WFG's inclusion reflects its strong financial position, national underwriting capabilities, and proven track record supporting multifamily transactions nationwide.The updated Fannie Mae Multifamily Approved Title Insurers List is available here:About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyCurrently celebrating its 15th year, WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. One of just six truly national title underwriters, WFG accomplished its national footprint faster than any underwriter in history.Built around the directive to“communicate, collaborate, coexist,” WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A' (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit .

