Link Logistics Awards $100,000 Grant To East Atlanta Kids Club To Expand No-Cost Youth Programs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- East Atlanta Kids Club (EAKC), a nonprofit serving Southeast Atlanta youth since 1998, has received a $100,000 grant to renovate and furnish program spaces and expand no-cost after-school, summer camp, counseling and food security services for local families. The grant was received through the Link Logistics Community Grants Program, which aids nonprofits through infrastructure grants that focus on optimizing and expanding operations and functionality.

“This investment in our growth and sustainability is the largest corporate gift in our 27 years,” said Ryan Downey, executive director of EAKC.“It arrives at a key inflection point as we increase enrollment, deepen program dosage and widen opportunities for kids and teens. Too often, community organizations are asked to do more with less-this lets our staff, kids and families do more with more, and we are grateful for this opportunity.”

The grant will:

.Build out EAKC's makerspace and A/V production capacity

.Provide commercial-grade furniture to support all programs

.Expand food security through commercial refrigeration and cold-storage

.Support growth from 160 youth served annually to 200+

Link Logistics is a leading operator of last-mile logistics real estate. With a dedication to supporting the communities where it operates, Link Logistics' Community Grants Program provides infrastructure grants supporting hunger, education and hyperlocal needs. Since launching the program in 2022, the Company has donated $8 million to more than 75 projects.

“We are honored to support East Atlanta Kids Club as they expand their impact to meet the evolving needs of the families they serve with care and intention,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chief executive officer, Link Logistics.“Their work reflects the kind of community-rooted leadership that makes a lasting difference, and we're honored to support their growth.”

About East Atlanta Kids Club:

East Atlanta Kids Club (EAKC) works to build a more promising future for youth in Southeast Atlanta through no-cost afterschool and summer programs, counseling and wellness, food security, and community engagement. Based in Brownwood Park in the heart of East Atlanta, EAKC balances sustainable growth with responsiveness to community needs and voices.

