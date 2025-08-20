Former Air Force Judge Advocate Forms Exploratory Committee For Independent Challenge To U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith

Mark Cohen

LEMOYNE, NE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Cohen, a former Air Force Judge Advocate, Lemoyne resident, and karate instructor in Ogallala, has launched an exploratory committee to consider an independent campaign for Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.Cohen says his potential candidacy stems from deep frustration with the current political climate.Cohen believes voters in rural Nebraska are more independent and more thoughtful than national politicians and the media often assume.“Voters of Nebraska's 3rd District know not all Democrats are socialists and not all Republicans are fascists,” Cohen said.“They yearn for a plain-speaking populist - a Harry Truman.”About Mark CohenCohen first came to Nebraska in 1983 when the Air Force assigned him to Offutt Air Force Base. While on active duty, he also served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. After leaving active duty, Cohen practiced law in Omaha for eight years, representing an agricultural lender during the farm crisis of the late 1980s. He later earned an advanced law degree (LL.M.) in agricultural law from the University of Arkansas, where he also served as an adjunct faculty member. He also served on the Colorado Combative Sports Commission (formerly the Colorado Boxing Commission) for three years.“Running for Congress is not something I take lightly,” Cohen said.“I know the enormity of the challenge and the importance of preparing for a fight. Over the past few months, I've spoken with many Nebraskans and listened to their concerns. My exploratory committee will continue those conversations and help determine the most effective path forward to serve rural Nebraskans and move beyond the divisive, ineffective climate the two parties have created.”Website:

Mark Cohen

Mark For Nebraska Exploratory Committee

+1 308-322-9015

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.