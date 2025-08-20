Feed The Hood 34 5Th Annual Tribute To Shock G

East Oakland Collective Launches Feed the Hood 34 – A Legacy of Year-Round Service and the 5th Annual Shock G Tribute, Saturday, August 23, 2025

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Oakland Collective (EOC) will host Feed the Hood 34, a powerful day of service focused on feeding and delivering essential supplies to Oakland's unhoused community. While Feed the Hood 34 is a cornerstone program operated quarterly, EOC's commitment to community care spans year-round programming, advocacy, and mutual aid.

Continuing its quarterly rhythm, this summer's event marks the 5th annual collaboration with friends and family of Digital Underground Day in Oakland (August 25), established by Oakland City Council in 2021 to honor Shock G's birthday and cultural impact.

" Shock G believed in love, creativity, and taking care of each other – and that's what this day is all about," stated Candice Elder, Founder and Executive Director of the East Oakland Collective. " Feed the Hood 34 is a chance for us to honor his spirit through direct action in our community."

Media are invited to attend:

When : Saturday, August 23, 2025, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Where: East Oakland Collective Hub, 7800 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA 94605

Goal: Distribute 1,500 meals, water, snacks, and hygiene kits

Family-Friendly: Children are welcome with guardians, and volunteers enjoy coffee, tea and a continental breakfast

The following people will be available for interviews:

Candice Elder: Founder and Executive Director of the East Oakland Collective

Money-B: original member, Digital Underground

Mystic (Mandolyn Ludlum): Grammy-nominated artist and member of Digital Underground

Atron Gregory: Original manager of digital underground and President of TNT Recordings

Year-Round Impact: Beyond the Bag Lunch

EOC' s work extends well beyond quarterly Feed the Hood events. The organization runs a client-choice market each week – typically Tuesday and Thursday – where the community can freely "shop" for groceries, meals, and household supplies. Through its Homeless Ser vices & Solutions focus area, EOC also provides sanitation, hygiene, and direct advocacy advancing long-term equity and dignity for vulnerable residents. Honoring Shock G through Service, Feed the Hood 34 continues the tradition of serving in his memory – celebrated for his artistry, activism, and humanity, his legacy lives through service and solidarity.

About the East Oakland Collective

The East Oakland Collective (EOC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing racial and economic justice for deep East Oakland, prioritizing Black residents. Through year-round food and supply distribution, homeless services, economic empowerment, and civic engagement, EOC works to stabilize neighborhoods, prevent displacement, and expand access to essential resources. Guided by values of leadership, resilience, creativity, and justice, EOC empowers residents to eat, work, learn, and thrive in their own community. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Karen E. Lee

W&W Public Relations, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

7072358025

SOURCE East Oakland Collective

