Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Unveils Doing Over Dreaming Creative Campaign: Championing The Restless Creators Who Get. Sh*T. Done.

Born from restless creation, Bulleit was a dream that got made. Bulleit broke the mold with its high-rye mash bill, a style of whiskey that was not the norm for its time, with the creation of our Bulleit Bourbon in 1987. Furthermore, our Bulleit Rye is a direct result of our closeness with the restless creators behind the bar who inspire us everyday. We put their dreams into action and created our 95% Rye Whiskey at their request, because we know that whatever the amazing bartender community can dream up is worth doing. With this mindset, Bulleit continuously shakes up the industry with innovations and a refusal to settle for anything less than bold. This creative campaign celebrates the ones who do the same. The risk-takers who get up, get moving, and get sh*t done.

Developed in partnership with Anomaly, the Doing Over Dreaming campaign first rolled out in June 2025 on the brand's social channels and through various media spanning digital, social, national TV, cinema and iconic out-of-home, including bus wraps, a train exterior, painted walls, wallscapes, digital bulletins, a digital mobile boat, full building dominations and more. Catch us outside in major cities including LA, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Tampa and Atlanta. Whether you see it on a billboard or a clip on your IG, the creative stays anchored in Bulleit's confident, action-oriented vibe.

Bulleit will keep showing up in ways you don't expect, setting the tone with bold, no-BS creative. How will you spot it? The campaign puts the iconic Bulleit bottle front and center, set against the brand's signature orange backdrop paired with thick black typography. The messaging reflects our restless character with straight-talking phrases like "Y'ALL," "Smooth and Full of Grit," and "No Rest for the Restless." The creative suite also features four 15-second video spots and photography highlighting Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye. But this goes beyond what's in the glass. The bold energy and roll-up-your-sleeves ethos behind each spot and image speaks to the whole Bulleit portfolio. Different expressions, same restless creation.

It doesn't end there. Bulleit unveils this campaign through collaborations with those who back up their words with action. That's why the brand is teaming up with First We Feast, a multi-platform media brand focused on merging food, drinks and pop culture, and Sean Evans, host of popular celebrity interview-show Hot Ones, to debut a brand-new content series, entitled One More Round. Through sharp curiosity, unexpected questions, and an unmistakable interview style, Sean will spotlight three influential voices in culture today about how they turn ambition into reality with the same energy that fuels Bulleit's great whiskey. The three collaborative episodes will go live in Fall 2025 across First We Feast's website and social feeds. In the future, you'll see it come to life in the thick of culture, whether through partnerships with independent content creators, on groundbreaking new media platforms, or in progressive culinary experiences.

"Bulleit has always been a whiskey rooted in action. This campaign is a reflection of that spirit, where big ideas meet bold momentum," said Johannah Rogers-Omishore, Brand Director at Diageo for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "Doing Over Dreaming isn't a tagline because actions speak louder than words. It's an ethos that drives us and a tribute to the spark that happens when creativity and dedication collide. We're proud to launch this new campaign and celebrate the doers, the makers, and the ones who don't just talk the talk but walk the walk. That same restless creation fuels Bulleit to boldly explore the frontiers of whiskey."

Bulleit knows whiskey is best with a glass of water, and encourages those of legal drinking age to sip boldly and responsibly. For more information about Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and the distillery, visit or follow us on Instagram at @bulleit . To try the full line from Bulleit including our beloved core whiskies and our limited-time innovations, visit TheBar , ReserveBar , UberEats, Doordash or wherever spirits are sold.

BULLEIT BOURBON Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. 45% Alc/Vol. The Bulleit Distilling Co., Louisville, KY.

ABOUT BULLEIT

Founded in 1987, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey was inspired by an old recipe that turned into one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. Unlike traditional corn-forward bourbons, Bulleit is known for using a high rye mashbill, resulting in a bold, spicy character with an unexpectedly smooth finish. It offers a distinctive take on whiskies that sets it apart from the start. Our top-selling Bulleit Rye is a direct result of our restless creators behind the bar. They inspire us everyday, so we put their dreams into action and created our rye by their request. We know that whatever our amazing bartender community can dream up is worth doing, so we turned a dream into a reality - a brand ethos we take to heart.

At Bulleit, we put our intentions into action at our state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY, opened in 2017 and a key fixture on the Bourbon Trail. . As a brand that is passionate about awakening our frontier spirit, Bulleit Distilling Co. has continued to develop a modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making bold whiskey. As a testament to taking our craft seriously, our Frontier Whiskey was recognized for winning a Gold medal for Bulleit Bourbon and Double Gold medal for Bulleit Rye at the 2024 Tag Spirits Awards.

For more information, visit or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012 by Chris Schonberger, First We Feast has redefined food as the new pop culture, and created some of the internet's most beloved and award-winning IP of the past decade. First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, Hot Ones, as well as spinoffs like Hot Ones: Versus, Truth or Dab, and Heat Eaters. It has also launched popular series like Burger Bucket List, Tacos Con Todo, Pizza Wars, and Food Grails, building a community of 14 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 3 billion views to date. With a thriving commerce business that allows fans to "eat the show," First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, collaborations with brands like Shake Shack and Pringles, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including two daytime Emmy nominations for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2019, 2020, and 2024 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

ABOUT DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit . Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

