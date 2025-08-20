AIIR And Havtech Partner To Expand Availability Of Smart, Space-Saving HVAC Technology Across The Mid-Atlantic Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AIIR's technology-first HVAC platform is engineered to deliver greater energy efficiency and design flexibility by eliminating the need for traditional air handlers and dedicated HVAC closets. Its compact, intelligent units adapt in real-time to environmental inputs and occupant behavior, delivering up to 30% higher energy efficiency than conventional systems-while freeing up usable square footage and simplifying the installation process.

"Partnering with HavTech marks a major milestone in our mission to reimagine HVAC with smarter, more adaptable solutions," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR . "Their deep roots in the region's building community and reputation for technical excellence make them the ideal partner to help us bring AIIR's benefits-space optimization, energy savings, and design freedom-to a much broader market."

As part of this partnership, HavTech will leverage its expansive network and long-standing relationships across the Mid-Atlantic region to introduce AIIR's products into a wide variety of building environments - including dormitories, senior living, apartments and hospitality. With AIIR's intelligent HVAC technology, HavTech's clients will now have access to energy-efficient solutions that align with today's growing demands for sustainability, comfort, and smarter use of space.

"AIIR brings a fresh approach to HVAC that aligns with what our clients are asking for, which is cleaner air, lower energy use, and more flexibility in how they design their spaces," said Larry Manross, Equipment Sales Director. "It's a smart, space-saving solution that helps create healthier buildings without compromising on performance."

About AIIR Products:

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

About HavTech:

Havtech is a leading provider of energy-efficient commercial HVAC solutions, serving the Mid-Atlantic region for over 35 years. Known for its deep engineering expertise and customer-focused approach, Havtech delivers tailored HVAC system design, equipment, installation, service, and optimization for a wide range of industries including education, critical environments, multi-family housing, office buildings, and retail. With equipment sales, parts, controls, and training all under one roof, Havtech simplifies HVAC management and supports long-term building performance and efficiency.

