Indivior To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV ) today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – New York City, NY



Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Monday, September 8th. Joe Ciaffoni will also participate in a fireside discussion on Monday, September 8th at 9:15 a.m. U.S. ET. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside discussion will be publicly available and can be viewed using the following weblink: Morgan Stanley Webcast Link

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York City, NY

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Tuesday, September 9th. Interested investors should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting .

