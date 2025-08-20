3D-Printed Metal Parts Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$36.7 Billion In 2031, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D-printed metal parts market size was valued at US$10.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$36.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global 3D-printed metal parts market , which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Click here to get a free sample of the report: #form

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$10.2 billion Market Size in 2031 US$36.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 19.3% during 2024-2031 Leading Metal Type Titanium Alloys Leading Manufacturing Process Type Powder Bed Fusion Leading End-Use Industry Type Aerospace & Defense Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 18



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the 3D-Printed Metal Parts Market:

The global 3D-printed metal parts market is segmented based on metal type, manufacturing process type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on metal type –



The market is segmented into steel, nickel alloys, titanium alloys, aluminum alloys, cobalt alloys, and other metals. Titanium alloy is likely to remain the largest metal category of the market during the forecast period .

Titanium alloys are mainly used owing to their lightweight, low thermal conductivity, high mechanical strength, and lower by-weight-to-fly ratio, and are preferred for the aerospace industry. Key applications of titanium alloy 3D-printed metal parts for aerospace include airframes, wing structures, compressor blades, rotors, brackets, and other turbine engine components.

Aluminum alloys, under the spotlight, are expected to record the second-highest growth during 2024-2031. Key aircraft OEMs, Boeing, and Airbus are using aluminum alloys for developing 3D-printed parts in their communication satellites, aircraft, and helicopters. Cobalt is one of the preferred metals for 3D-printed dental parts (bridges, dentures, and crowns) due to its good corrosion resistance, biocompatible, non-magnetic properties, and excellent mechanical properties.



Based on manufacturing process type –

The market is segmented into powder bed fusion, blown powder, and other manufacturing processes. Powder bed fusion dominated the market with the largest share and is likely to remain dominant in the coming years .



Key advantages of the powder bed fusion process are reduced material wastage, improved production development time, efficient recycling of unmelted powder, and good resolution compared to other processes. The process type is used to produce lightweight components for aviation and racing cars, as well as medical implants.

Blown powder is likely to gain traction in the market during the forecasted period. It supports a wide range of metals for manufacturing parts, such as titanium alloys, aluminum alloys, stainless steel, Inconel 718, 625, and niobium. Binder jetting is preferred for applications that require good aesthetics and form, such as architectural models, packaging, toys, and figurines.

Based on end-use industry type –



The market is segmented into aerospace & defense, medical, automotive, energy, and other end-use industries. The aerospace & defense industry is likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry of the market in the coming years .

For the aerospace & defense industry, 3D printing technology produces lightweight parts with fewer internal defects and reduces fuel consumption and material costs. For instance, GE Aviation produces fuel nozzle tips for the LEAP engine and achieved a weight reduction of 25% . Medical is likely to remain the second-largest market till 2031. Medical implants from biocompatible materials (such as titanium and cobalt) are one of the dominant applications of metal 3D printing.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is likely to maintain its leadership in the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region by 2031 . This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:



The USA is the dominant market for aerospace 3D printing, driven by the higher adoption rate of 3D printing technology. Presence of key players: GKN Powder Metallurgy, GE Aerospace, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Oerlikon, and ATI. Europe is likely to maintain its second-leading position till 2031 . Medical (making dental parts is extremely popular) is one of the major industries to adopt 3D printing technology in the region. Presence of key players: Liebherr-International AG, TRUMPF, MTU Aero Engines AG, and Sandvik AB.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period . China is the dominant 3D printing market in the region, driven by the“Additive Manufacturing Industry Development Action Plan” by the Chinese government.



3D-Printed Metal Parts Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The rising demand for lightweight components in the aerospace and automotive industries, advancements in metal additive manufacturing technologies, and the growing need for customization and complex part designs. It also benefits from reduced material waste, increased adoption in aerospace, defense, medical, and dental applications, and significant R&D investments. The market is further propelled by the demand for shorter lead times, on-demand production, a wider range of printable metal materials, and the gradual decline in the cost of 3D metal printers and raw materials.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the 3D-Printed Metal Parts Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



GKN Powder Metallurgy (A Melrose Plc Company)

GE Aerospace

Stryker

MTU Aero Engines AG

Sandvik AB Oerlikon.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the 3D-Printed Metal Parts Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - ...



Related Reports:

Nickel Alloys Market

Titanium Alloys Market



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:

Commercial Drone Market

Military Cargo Drone Market



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

CONTACT: Stratview Research Visit : Mail Us : ... Call Us : +1-313-307-4176