Doug Daniels Appointed Chief Revenue Officer & Vice President of Sales at Brandivio

Scaling Brandivio's Vision of Inventory Excellence for Footwear & Apparel Brands

- James Townsend, Co-Founder and CEO of Brandivio

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brandivio , a leader in inventory optimization and predictive analytics for fashion, apparel, footwear, and specialty retailers, proudly announces Doug Daniels has joined as Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Sales. With more than two decades of retail and wholesale supply chain technology experience, Daniels brings unmatched expertise to accelerate Brandivio's growth trajectory across North America and beyond.

Two Titles, One Leader-Driving Scale & Execution

In his combined role as CRO and VP of Sales, Daniels will streamline all revenue-generating functions-from sales and marketing to customer success and partnerships-while fueling daily sales execution and expansion. His appointment follows Brandivio's U.S. market launch in January 2025, a strategic move that triggered rapid adoption, strong customer growth, and heightened demand for the platform.

Proven Retail Tech Leadership

Daniels brings over 20 years of domain expertise from elite supply chain and retail technology firms:

Oracle – enterprise-scale operations and supply chain systems

Logility (now Aptean) – demand planning and execution technologies

JustEnough Software (now ToolsGroup) – predictive forecasting and merchandising solutions

1010data (now SymphonyAI) – big-data retail analytics and optimization platforms

Empowering Retailers at Scale

Brandivio is committed to empowering fast-growing, mid-market apparel and footwear retailers struggling with allocation limitations in Excel-typically those operating between 8–50 stores and generating $40M–$100M in annual revenue. Since its founding in 2019, Brandivio has emerged as a globally recognized, award-winning platform-now supporting hundreds of users and processing more than one billion SKUs daily. Customers benefit from precision allocations, automated replenishment, and real-time analytics-all deployed in under three months. The result: up to 98% gains in productivity, 20–30% lift in sell-through, and consistently delivering“Better Mondays” for retail operations.

“Doug brings a rare blend of deep domain experience and dynamic leadership,” said James Townsend, Co-Founder and CEO of Brandivio.“As we expand our U.S. footprint, his skill in scaling sales organizations and aligning go-to-market strategy will be pivotal to delivering even greater value to new clients and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.”

“I've found that once a brand grows past 15 stores, Excel allocations get so complex that teams burn time, add headcount, and still end up with missed sales and dead stock,” added Doug Daniels, CRO and VP of Sales at Brandivio.“Brandivio solves that problem seamlessly and affordably.”

About Brandivio

Brandivio enables retailers and brands to manage inventory with intelligence, blending machine-learning forecasting, automated allocations, and demand-driven replenishment. The platform streamlines complex inventory, planning, and analytics workflows-freeing teams to focus on strategic decisions that increase margin, drive revenue, and boost operational excellence.

