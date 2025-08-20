ECHEMI Expands Global Chemical Marketplace, Enhancing Connectivity And Market Transparency

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHINA, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ECHEMI , an international online platform for chemical sourcing and trade intelligence, today announced the continued expansion of its chemical marketplace, strengthening its role as a global hub for buyers and suppliers across more than 220 countries and regions.With a verified network of more than 20,000 manufacturers, traders, and distributors, ECHEMI provides a secure channel for sourcing chemicals across multiple industries. The platform covers a wide spectrum of categories, including pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, food additives, industrial coatings, agrochemicals, dyes and pigments, catalysts, and natural products. By enabling buyers to connect directly with certified suppliers, ECHEMI facilitates quotation requests, negotiations, and transactions for both samples and bulk orders.In addition to its marketplace functions, ECHEMI offers real-time market price data, trade analytics, and sector insights. Buyers can track fluctuations in raw materials such as epichlorohydrin and acrylic acid, equipping them with the data necessary for informed procurement decisions.“ECHEMI was designed to simplify global chemical trade by providing transparency, competitive pricing, and access to an extensive supplier network,” said an ECHEMI spokesperson.“Our objective is to streamline sourcing while offering customers reliable market intelligence.”The platform also functions as a knowledge and networking resource. Through the ECHEMI Learning Center, trade data monitoring, and the ECHEMI Magazine, users can access in-depth analysis of developments in pharmaceutical, food additive, and industrial chemical markets.ECHEMI's product portfolio extends from large-volume industrial chemicals such as sodium sulfate and calcium carbonate to high-purity specialty products including vitamin D3 derivatives and biotech peptides. These offerings support diverse industries including healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and research.Buyers benefit from ECHEMI's inquiry system, which allows them to submit a single request and receive multiple competitive quotes from international suppliers. Sellers, in turn, gain access to promotional tools, membership programs, and a wide pool of global buyers.As demand for chemicals continues to grow worldwide, ECHEMI is committed to advancing innovation, compliance, and customer service. The company's approach emphasizes a transparent, connected, and data-driven supply chain designed to meet the needs of both established and emerging markets.About ECHEMIFounded to transform chemical sourcing and trade, ECHEMI has grown into one of the most comprehensive online platforms for the chemical industry. By integrating verified supplier networks, real-time pricing, and industry research, ECHEMI reduces procurement risks, accelerates decision-making, and fosters connections between buyers and sellers globally.For more info, visit: .

Howie

ECHEMI

+86 532 5572 9510

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.