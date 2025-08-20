Unlock Confidence And Business Growth: Free 5-Day Mindset Challenge For Women In Real Estate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The challenge introduces participants to Bonnie's proprietary-a simple, sustainable approach to manifesting results. Drawing on her expertise as a Certified Dream Builder Coach, Bonnie integrates select principles from the world-renowned Dream Builder Program to empower women to define goals, strengthen beliefs, and transform ideas into tangible outcomes-without overwhelm or self-doubt.

This launch comes at a crucial time. A National Association of Realtors study reveals that more than 60% of women in real estate cite mindset and confidence as key barriers to success. Research published in the Harvard Business Review found that entrepreneurs who engage in mindset training are 47% more likely to achieve their objectives . Further surveys indicate that women who participate in coaching and accountability programs are twice as likely to see measurable business growth within six months.

"I believe that when women in real estate gain clarity and confidence, there's truly no limit to what they can achieve in life and business," says Bonnie Karnsouvong . "That's why I created this free 5-day challenge-to help ambitious women see how quickly they can shift their mindset and begin making real progress. In just five days, you can move from stuck and overwhelmed to empowered, focused, and ready to take meaningful action with greater ease and purpose."

Unlike traditional coaching programs that often focus solely on external strategies, the Tiny Mindset Challenge tackles the internal barriers holding many women back. Each day features mini-coaching sessions paired with actionable steps. The program culminates in a virtual celebration on Day Five , where participants reflect on their progress and leave with a clear, personalized plan for success.

The challenge also serves as an introduction to Bonnie's transformative Dream Builder Program , providing immediate value while equipping participants with practical tools to build thriving businesses.

Enrollment is now open. Spots are limited.

