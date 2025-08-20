Boundless Life And Crimson Global Academy Partner To Redefine Global Education

A bold new hybrid model combines world-class online academics with hands-on, place-based discovery, empowering students to learn and grow without borders.

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Life, the pioneering global education and lifestyle company for mobile families, today announced a transformative partnership with Crimson Global Academy (CGA), one of the world's leading online schools. Together, they are introducing a new vision for education: a flexible, future-ready hybrid model that blends academic excellence with cultural immersion and experiential learning – designed for families who see the world as their classroom.

Launching in September 2025, Boundless families will unlock a new pathway for their 13–14 year-olds; an enhanced Boundless Trailblazers program that pairs academics with unforgettable local experiences. The program includes Boundless Discovery, a half-day, place-based learning experience rooted in each destination's local culture and community, with a strong focus on real-world, project-based learning and the development of future-ready skills. The other half of the day is dedicated to Academic Studios, powered by Crimson Global Academy (CGA).

CGA is an internationally accredited, ability-based online junior high and high school program offering the option for live, real-time classes of 10-12 students on average taught by top-tier teachers or 1:1 teacher to student lessons. Students work toward globally recognized qualifications such as the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), A-Levels, and AP courses, opening the doors to top universities worldwide.

"This is the beginning of a full academic pathway that travels with the child all the way to graduation," said Rekha Magon, Co-Founder and Head of Education at Boundless Life. "We're not just offering microschools in incredible locations, we're designing a bold new blueprint for what global learning can look and feel like in the 21st century."

Boundless Life is known for its innovative education model originally inspired by the Finnish system, with an emphasis on global citizenship, critical thinking, and adaptability. Its destinations across Europe, Asia, and South America are home to curated learning communities, immersive local projects, and vibrant peer groups.

"Our mission is to remove barriers to meaningful travel, growth, and learning," said Mauro Repacci , CEO and Co-Founder of Boundless Life. "This partnership gives families the confidence to prioritize both lifestyle and learning. Together with CGA, we're building a global education ecosystem that supports balance, freedom, and academic excellence."

Crimson Global Academy has over 2,000 students enrolled across its global school, is ranked among the Top 5 best online high schools in the United States and was a Top 3 Finalist for the World's Best School Prize for Innovation. It delivers transformative online education to students in over 70 countries, using cutting-edge technology, personalized learning pathways, and a commitment to whole-child development.

"At CGA, we believe quality education should be accessible anytime, anywhere," said Dr. Jamie Beaton , Founder of CGA and CEO and Co-Founder of Crimson Education.

CEO of Crimson Global Academy, Penelope Barton added: "We're thrilled to work with Boundless Life to bring our high-impact, ability-based learning model to globally mobile families who are charting their own path."

Online instruction in math, English and science by CGA is included in the Boundless monthly tuition. Families who choose CGA benefit from flexible scheduling (ranging from 2 to 34 hours per week), opportunities for academic acceleration, personalized one-on-one tutoring, and comprehensive university preparation including support for Ivy League and top global admissions. Families with different academic preferences may also choose alternative online providers or bring their own curriculum. In all cases, students receive hands-on guidance and support from Boundless Life's dedicated on-site Educators.

The partnership launches with pilot cohorts in Fall 2025 at Boundless Education Centers in Syros, Greece, followed by La Barra, Uruguay, and Andalusia, Spain in early 2026. This is just the first step toward a new era of hybrid, borderless education – where families don't have to choose between academic rigor and a life of global adventure.

Erica Badgley / [email protected] (Boundless Life)

About Boundless Life

Boundless Life is pioneering a new model for global living that enables families to embrace a location-independent lifestyle without sacrificing community, stability, or academic quality. Designed for the digital age, Boundless provides fully furnished, family-friendly homes, vibrant coworking hubs, and a forward-thinking and place-based global education program. With stunning destinations across Europe, Asia, and South America, we empower families to lead more fulfilling lives by designing a lifestyle that nurtures balance, growth, and deeper connections-with ourselves, our families, nature, and the world.

About Crimson Global Academy

Crimson Global Academy (CGA) is an internationally accredited, world-class private online school delivering live, real-time learning to students all over the world, enabling them to earn university-recognised qualifications through accelerated courses. CGA is accredited by Pearson Edexcel and Cambridge Assessment to offer the International GCSEs and A-Levels, as well as by College Board to offer the Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum. The academy is also a Cambridge International School. CGA is ranked Top 5 Best Online High School and #25 Best Private School in the US and a Top 3 Finalist for the World's Best School Prizes for Innovation.

