Adelaar Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Grace Orife Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 To Discuss African Energy Solutions

Grace Orife, CEO of oil and gas consultancy and services company Adelaar Energy Limited, has joined this year's edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a speaker. Taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, AEW: Invest in African Energies represents the premier meeting platform for the continent's energy industry, convening stakeholders from upstream operators to downstream project developers to service providers, technology experts and policymakers. As the CEO of a full-stream oil and gas consultancy, Orife offers a unique perspective into Africa's energy landscape.

Adelaar Energy – headquartered in Nigeria – offers a variety of services that support oil and gas projects across Africa. These include engineering, procurement, construction and implementation solutions, as well as alternative energy products. By working closely with upstream operators, the company strives to enhance production in the country, in line with Nigeria's goals of reaching 2.5 million barrels per day in the coming years. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Orife is expected to share insights into the role innovative energy solutions play in supporting Africa's production targets.

As one of the continent's biggest oil producer, Nigeria is working to address production decline by advancing exploration projects as well as efforts to maximize output at active fields. The country is witnessing greater spending across its upstream market, with leading international operators targeting new drilling and development campaigns. Notably, ExxonMobil is investing $1.5 billion to revitalize the Usan deepwater oilfield in offshore Block OML 138, with a final investment decision expected in 2025.

Shell's Nigerian subsidiary SNEPCo is spearheading the $5 billion Conga North project, while TotalEnergies and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company are driving a $550 million non-associated gas project. With the country seeking to unlock $30 billion in oil and $5 billion in gas investments by 2029, a strong pipeline of projects is on the horizon for Nigeria.

Amid these developments, services offered by companies such as Adelaar Energy will not only support operations but ensure projects align with Nigeria's broader goals of reducing emissions, enhancing output and delivering impactful energy to West Africa. Orife's participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies reflects a commitment to supporting African production and is expected to create new pathways for industry collaboration.

“To meet its production goals, Africa requires innovation and collaboration – particularly between operators and service providers. Companies such as Adelaar Energy stand at the intersection of the continent's oil, gas and energy industries, supporting projects through technology-driven solutions. As Africa strives to make energy poverty history, these solutions will prove highly valuable as countries balance operational efficiency with sustainability,” states Tomás C. Gerbasio, Strategy and Business Development Director of the African Energy Chamber.

