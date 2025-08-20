Energy Services Of America To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 16Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 27Th

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (NASDAQ: ESOA ), today announced management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at The InterContinental in Chicago, IL. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15am CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: .

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at .

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] .

About Energy Services

Energy Services of America Corporation, headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED