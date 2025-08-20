Bradley/Grombacher LLP Attorneys Honored In LA Times Consumer Attorneys Of Southern California 2025 List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley/Grombacher LLP is proud to announce that founding partners Marcus Bradley and Kiley Grombacher have been recognized by the LA Times as Consumer Attorneys of Southern California. This recognition demonstrates Marcus and Kiley's dedication to fighting for consumers' rights.

"Being recognized as a Consumer Attorney of Southern California is incredibly meaningful to me and Marcus," said Partner Kiley Grombacher. "Our clients trust us with some of the most difficult moments of their lives, and it's an honor to stand up for them. This award is also a tribute to the hard work and heart our entire team brings to every case."

With a focus on class actions, employment rights, consumer fraud, and serious personal injury, Marcus and Kiley have successfully led litigation efforts that have recovered millions of dollars for individuals harmed by corporate negligence. Their work not only delivers justice for their clients but also drives meaningful changes across industries.

"We're proud of our long track record of helping protect consumer rights, and grateful the LA Times chose to recognize us for our work," added partner Marcus Bradley.

The LA Times Consumer Attorneys of Southern California recognition is awarded to a select group of attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional skill, integrity and leadership in the field of consumer law. Marcus and Kiley's inclusion on this respected list spotlights their experience representing individuals and groups whose voices might otherwise go unheard.

About Bradley /Grombacher LLP

When you find yourself in need of taking legal action against another party in a dispute, turn to the attorneys at Bradley/Grombacher for help. Our lawyers have more than 50 years of combined experience that can be put to work to help you get the fair and just compensation you deserve in a dispute involving employment law, consumer law, and personal injury law.

SOURCE Bradley/Grombacher

