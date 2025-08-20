Kathleen Rhodes Recognized By Influential Women In 2025

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women Honors Kathleen Rhodes for Advocacy, Leadership, and Dedication to Holistic Healthcare Access. Kathleen Rhodes is a dedicated Medicare Insurance Agent and Broker whose expertise spans Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Plans, and Medicare Supplement plans. Currently serving clients through Unified Health in Newark, Delaware and with previous experience at Bloom Insurance Agency, Kathleen has built a reputation for providing thoughtful, high-quality guidance and ensuring client satisfaction through careful enrollment and ongoing support.Driven by a mission to expand access to life-changing care, Kathleen is passionate about advocating for Americans struggling with mental illness and addiction.“It is my ultimate goal to make quality health insurance available to individuals facing life-threatening challenges,” she explains.“Right now, Americans young and old need coverage for long-term, holistic treatment for eating disorders, alcoholism, drug addiction, and other mental health conditions. I want to change that. The lives of thousands, maybe millions, are at stake.” Kathleen also envisions the development of Chronic Special Needs plans for Medicare members with Alzheimer's, a cause close to her heart due to three family members affected by the disease.Beyond her work in insurance, Kathleen is a skilled educator and tutor. She taught Mathematics for seven years at Delaware Technical and Community College and provides tutoring services through platforms like Chegg and Math Elf. Her academic background includes a Bachelor's Degree in Government from Franklin & Marshall College and a Paralegal Certificate from George Mason University, where she honed skills in legal research, drafting, and compliance.Fluent in both Spanish and American Sign Language, Kathleen leverages her communication skills to serve diverse populations, ensuring that complex topics-whether insurance, education, or legal matters-are accessible and understandable. She is also an accomplished author, publishing her poetry collection Demons and Angels: A Poetic Account of Darkness and Light in 2017 under the name December Morgan, and actively volunteers with DOROT's Caring Calls program, demonstrating her ongoing commitment to community service.Kathleen's early career also included an internship with Cybercast News Service, where she authored over 100 news stories, including investigative reports she considers among the most exciting experiences of her life. These experiences reflect her dedication to rigorous research, storytelling, and impactful communication.Kathleen credits her success to hard work, resilience, and persistence. Despite facing significant health challenges, she completed her college degree and built a strong career, demonstrating determination and adaptability at every step. Her personal mantra-“never give up”-drives her approach to challenges, and she takes pride in proving doubters wrong. Her determination even led her to learn American Sign Language simply because someone said it couldn't be done.For young women entering the insurance and healthcare industries, Kathleen emphasizes the importance of staying in school, maintaining physical and mental health, and committing to lifelong learning. She believes that personal well-being is as essential as professional development and encourages women to invest in themselves, cultivate curiosity, and develop resilience to thrive in any field.Health, self-care, and creative expression are central values in both her professional and personal life. Kathleen balances the demands of her career with writing, artistic pursuits, and poetry, believing that a well-rounded approach fosters innovation and clarity in every endeavor. Her work reflects a harmonious integration of logic, creativity, and empathy, benefiting clients, students, and the communities she serves.Kathleen Rhodes exemplifies how dedication, expertise, and compassion can create meaningful change in the lives of individuals and communities. Through her commitment to holistic care, education, and advocacy, she continues to inspire others and shape a future where health, knowledge, and support are accessible to all.Learn More about Kathleen Rhodes:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

