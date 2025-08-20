Ally Financial To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

