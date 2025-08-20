4 Reasons WWE Should Avoid Crowning Rhea Ripley As The Next Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's biggest stars, but her immediate title win may not be the best move. Here's why.

WWE has been building Rhea Ripley's ongoing saga with IYO SKY for months. Despite multiple clashes, Ripley has yet to score a win over the Genius of the Sky.

Their close yet fiery rivalry has become unpredictable, especially with the Kabuki Warriors now adding layers to the mix. Because of this, their story doesn't need a championship. It can stand on its own and still keep fans invested.

Ripley has been part of the world title picture since WrestleMania 39. She already cemented herself as a top star with two title reigns. Giving her a third run so soon could feel repetitive.

Overexposure can turn audiences against even the most beloved performers, especially when fans feel fresh contenders are being overlooked.

Since Dominik Mysterio's betrayal at SummerSlam 2024, Ripley's babyface turn has only grown stronger. Chasing the title instead of instantly capturing it would amplify her underdog appeal.

Each setback and obstacle would make the eventual triumph even more meaningful, cementing her as one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Winning a vacant title lacks the same weight as pinning a dominant champion. If Ripley eventually defeats a reigning Women's World Champion, it will feel like a defining moment in her career.

WWE can create a lasting memory by letting her climb the mountain naturally rather than handing her the belt after a vacancy.