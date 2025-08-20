4 Reasons WWE Should Avoid Crowning Rhea Ripley As The Next Women's Champion
Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's biggest stars, but her immediate title win may not be the best move. Here's why.
WWE has been building Rhea Ripley's ongoing saga with IYO SKY for months. Despite multiple clashes, Ripley has yet to score a win over the Genius of the Sky.
Their close yet fiery rivalry has become unpredictable, especially with the Kabuki Warriors now adding layers to the mix. Because of this, their story doesn't need a championship. It can stand on its own and still keep fans invested.
Ripley has been part of the world title picture since WrestleMania 39. She already cemented herself as a top star with two title reigns. Giving her a third run so soon could feel repetitive.
Overexposure can turn audiences against even the most beloved performers, especially when fans feel fresh contenders are being overlooked.
Since Dominik Mysterio's betrayal at SummerSlam 2024, Ripley's babyface turn has only grown stronger. Chasing the title instead of instantly capturing it would amplify her underdog appeal.
Each setback and obstacle would make the eventual triumph even more meaningful, cementing her as one of the most popular stars on the roster.
Winning a vacant title lacks the same weight as pinning a dominant champion. If Ripley eventually defeats a reigning Women's World Champion, it will feel like a defining moment in her career.
WWE can create a lasting memory by letting her climb the mountain naturally rather than handing her the belt after a vacancy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment