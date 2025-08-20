PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu Extends Lead To Two Shots On Day Two Of Players Championship
PGTI Order of Merit leader and last week's winner Sandhu (63-67), the overnight leader by one shot, moved his total to 12-under 130 at the halfway stage.
Olympian and Pune golfer Udayan Mane (67-65) returned the day's lowest score of 65 to leapfrog eight spots to tied second place at 10-under 132. Nepal's Subash Tamang (64-68) continued in tied second place after shooting a 68 in round two.
The cut was declared at one-over 143. Fifty-seven professionals and one amateur made the cut. Bengaluru-based teenager Veer Ganapathy was the only amateur to make the cut. He was placed tied 21st at a total of three-under 139.
Sandhu, a three-time winner this season on the PGTI, had an up-and-down front-nine as he collected three birdies and bogeys each. However, the 28-year-old international winner made amends on the back nine by picking up four birdies to power ahead of the rest. Sandhu had a good day with the wedges and drove the Par-4 15th green to set up a two-putt for birdie there.
Sandhu said,“I had a late finish in round one, and the travel time back to my hotel was a lot. Then somehow, I didn't get good sleep last night. All of this took a toll on my body, so I would say that I was not at my physical best today. I had a slower start than I was expecting as the body took some time to recover. But I'm happy that I hung in there and still shot a decent score.”
Udayan Mane made a move on Day Two courtesy of an eagle and seven birdies that came at the expense of three bogeys. Former PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan nearly had a hole-in-one on the 14th, where his tee shot landed an inch from the hole. He also drove the green on the 15th for an eagle-two and on the 13th for a birdie.
Subash Tamang, the 2023 All India Amateur champion, was placed tied second along with Mane. Tamang, searching for his maiden title, mixed six birdies with three bogeys.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment