2025-08-20 10:12:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Plurilock Security Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, to acquire its subsidiary Plurilock Security Private Limited, an Indian corporation founded in 2011 with a proven track record in secure Single Sign-On and distributed storage solutions. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.35.

