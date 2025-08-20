Uzbekistan To Roll Out Tourism Development Program In 2026
The program sets the stage for the sale of 5,000 hectares of
land, paving the way for the building of new hotels and guest
facilities.
The state will have the chance to dip its toes into hotel projects, with the possibility of passing the baton to private owners or investors after a decade.
In order to facilitate growth, commercial banking institutions
will extend long-duration credit facilities for the establishment
of hospitality infrastructure-allocating more substantial capital
for ventures situated in primary urban hubs and niche tourism
zones, while offering comparatively modest financing in peripheral
areas.
In order to bolster excellence and enhance market positioning, a yearly global incentive pool of $1 million will be allocated to hospitality establishments that attain elevated accolades from travelers on international review platforms. Furthermore, commencing in 2026, the implementation of tourist fee waivers will be instituted for establishments situated in lesser-populated districts, thereby enhancing their accessibility for visitors.
The executive order enacting these initiatives was ratified by President Mirziyoyev subsequent to his August 20, 2025, engagement with the entrepreneurial sector, during which the enhancement of tourism was underscored as a pivotal national imperative.
