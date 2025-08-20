Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan To Roll Out Tourism Development Program In 2026

Uzbekistan To Roll Out Tourism Development Program In 2026


2025-08-20 10:06:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 20. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved a new Tourism Development Program that will run from 2026 through 2028, aimed at expanding accommodation infrastructure and attracting investment in the hospitality sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's press service.

The program sets the stage for the sale of 5,000 hectares of land, paving the way for the building of new hotels and guest facilities.

The state will have the chance to dip its toes into hotel projects, with the possibility of passing the baton to private owners or investors after a decade.

In order to facilitate growth, commercial banking institutions will extend long-duration credit facilities for the establishment of hospitality infrastructure-allocating more substantial capital for ventures situated in primary urban hubs and niche tourism zones, while offering comparatively modest financing in peripheral areas.

In order to bolster excellence and enhance market positioning, a yearly global incentive pool of $1 million will be allocated to hospitality establishments that attain elevated accolades from travelers on international review platforms. Furthermore, commencing in 2026, the implementation of tourist fee waivers will be instituted for establishments situated in lesser-populated districts, thereby enhancing their accessibility for visitors.

The executive order enacting these initiatives was ratified by President Mirziyoyev subsequent to his August 20, 2025, engagement with the entrepreneurial sector, during which the enhancement of tourism was underscored as a pivotal national imperative.

MENAFN20082025000187011040ID1109953648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search