6G Market Size To Reach USD 7,299.9 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 20, 2025 2:13 am - The 6G market was valued at USD 262.8 million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 53.3%.

August 20, 2025 - The rising demand for higher data speeds and greater network capacity is a key factor driving revenue growth in the 6G market. As connected devices and advanced applications like extended reality, autonomous systems, and holographic communication grow rapidly, current networks struggle with speed, latency, and scalability. 6G technology, with its ability to deliver ultra-low latency, massive data throughput, and efficient spectrum utilization, is positioned to meet these demands. This growing need for seamless, high-performance connectivity is encouraging heavy investments from telecom operators, technology providers, and governments, thereby fueling revenue growth of the 6G market.

The number of IoT devices is expected to exceed 24 billion by 2025, with data generation from these devices expected to grow significantly in the following years and rise even further by 2028. 6G, with its ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and capacity to manage massive data traffic and device density, will be vital for maintaining stable and efficient network performance. This is driving increased investment in 6G research and development as industries gear up for a hyper-connected future.

However, spectrum allocation and regulatory challenges are significantly restraining the revenue growth of the 6G market. The deployment of 6G requires access to higher frequency bands, including millimeter-wave and terahertz spectrum, which are limited and heavily regulated. Competition with existing services such as satellite communications, defense, and broadcasting creates delays and complexities in securing spectrum availability. Inconsistent regulatory frameworks across regions further slowdown global harmonization, leading to fragmentation in network deployment and interoperability.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on spectrum band, the 6G market is segmented into Sub-6 GHz, mmWave (24 GHz to 100 GHz), and Terahertz Spectrum (100 GHz to 10 THz).

The Terahertz Spectrum segment (100 GHz–10 THz) is projected to witness rapid revenue growth over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for ultra-high-speed data transfer and minimal latency. These frequencies are crucial for powering next-generation use cases, including real-time holographic communications, high-resolution imaging, and immersive extended reality. In March 2024, researchers at Tohoku University addressed a key challenge in managing terahertz electromagnetic waves by developing a novel tunable filter for terahertz signals. Their system demonstrated applicability to frequency ranges suited for 6G mobile communication, which is expected to stimulate investment in terahertz technology and support strong growth in this segment.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

The Asia Pacific market held the largest revenue share in 2024, supported by continuous investments, rapid technological advancements, and favorable government initiatives. In February 2024, China Mobile, the world's largest telecom operator by subscriber base, successfully launched the first satellite dedicated to testing 6G architecture. Developed in partnership with the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the low-Earth orbit satellite incorporates a distributed autonomous system for 6G. This milestone is accelerating the development and commercialization of space-based 6G networks, contributing to revenue growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The 6G market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oAT&T

oHuawei Technologies

oEricsson

oNEC Corporation

oZTE Corporation

oCisco Systems

oBroadcom

oSingtel

oOrange

oSamsung

oQualcomm

oSK Telecom

oT-Mobile

oNokia Corporation

Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:

Samsung Electronics: On March 31, 2025, Samsung Electronics and KT Corporation, a leading telecom operator in South Korea, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the research and development of next-generation communication technologies focused on enhancing 6G signal quality. Through this partnership, the companies will work on advancing multi-antenna technologies to extend coverage across prospective 6G frequency bands and investigate the use of AI in wireless communications to strengthen network stability and performance.

NVIDIA: On March 18, 2025, NVIDIA announced collaborations with leading organizations, including T-Mobile, MITRE, Cisco, ODC (a Cerberus Capital Management portfolio company), and Booz Allen Hamilton to advance research and development of AI-native wireless network hardware, software, and 6G architectures. These initiatives aim to deliver breakthrough performance and optimized resource utilization, while enabling new revenue opportunities for telecom operators.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global 6G market on the basis of component, spectrum band, usage, application, end-use and region:

.Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oHardware

oSoftware

oServices

.Spectrum Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oSub-6 GHz

ommWave (24 GHz to 100 GHz)

oTerahertz Spectrum (100 GHz to 10 THz)

.Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oEnhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

oUltra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC)

oMassive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

oLong-Distance and High-Mobility Communications (LDHMC)

oExtremely Low-Power Communications (ELPC)

oOthers

.Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oHolographic Communications

oTactile / Haptic Internet

oFully Automated Driving

oIndustry 5.0

oSmart Cities

oInternet of Bio-Nano Things

oMultisensory XR

oWireless Brain-Computer Interactions (BCI)

oOther

.End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oIndividual Consumers

oEnterprises

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

