Can Cat Food Save Your Relationship? Purina ONE Liveclear And Dating Show Host Nick Lachey Help Cat-Owning Couples Find Out

Today, the brand launched LiveClear, Love Clear, a video series that follows real couples who've been dealing with relationship ups and downs due to one partner's sensitivities to cat allergens and the other's unwavering love of the cat in their life. Nick Lachey, known for his TV hosting role offering his perspective on love, is helping to share these stories to inspire other cat-owning couples and show they don't have to pick between their pet and their person.

Cat lovers can visit YouTube/PurinaONECat to watch the LiveClear, Love Clear series and see if these LiveClear love stories have a happy ending.

The Emotional Toll of Cat Allergens

According to a 2007 study, one in five adults is sensitive to cat allergens1, which means cat owners often face a tough choice between their feline companions and a budding romance. Another survey from HABRI and Purina revealed that about one-fourth of households with cat-allergen sensitivities say their personal relationships have been strained due to cat allergens, and 13% have had to choose between their cat and a personal relationship.2

LiveClear, Love Clear highlights real-life examples of the struggles couples can face through the stories of three cat-owning couples at different stages in their relationships:



Diego and Elizabeth have been together for five years and want to take the next step and move in together but are held back by Diego's sensitivity to Elizabeth's cat, Dewey.

Self-described 'cat-dad' Julien wants allergen-sensitive girlfriend, Donique, to experience her own version of the 'bromance' he has with his cat, Shadow. In a leap of faith, Sarah and Michael moved in together early into their relationship. However, they quickly realized that Michael's sensitivities to Sarah's cat Missy complicated things.

These couples show that while allergens can be a hurdle, they don't have to stand in the way of meaningful relationships – with a significant other or with a beloved cat – with the help of Purina ONE LiveClear.

"Turns out the ultimate relationship test isn't meeting the parents – it's meeting your partner's cat," said Lachey. "Purina ONE LiveClear is changing the game for allergen-sensitive couples and cat owners looking for love who want their happily ever after to include their favorite feline."

Purina ONE LiveClear Helps Cat Lovers ISO their Future Partner

To help more cat lovers find love, Purina ONE LiveClear is also partnering with Match to help future cat-loving couples connect. Users on select Match apps will be able to display a "Be My Purrfect Partner" sticker on their profiles, making it easier to proudly display their cat-owning status and find potential matches regardless of their cat allergen sensitivity status.

The Science Behind Purina ONE LiveClear

Based on more than a decade of research, Purina ONE LiveClear dry cat food has been shown to reduce the major allergen in cat hair and dander by 47% starting on Day 21, offering hope to the 1 in 5 adults worldwide who are affected by cat allergens.

The secret lies in neutralizing Fel d 1 – the protein that ALL cats produce naturally in their saliva – right at the source in the cat's mouth, rather than trying to manage allergens once they're already floating around the home.

It's a simple, effective option that could make a big difference in the way cat owners – and prospective cat owners – as well as their loved ones, connect with their cats.

For more information on Purina ONE LiveClear and to view the LiveClear, Love Clear series visit youtube/purinaonecat .

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

1 Bousquet, P.-J., Chinn, S., Janson, C., Kogevinas, M., Burney, P. & Jarvis, D. (2007). Geographical variation in the prevalence of positive skin tests to environmental aeroallergens in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey I. Allergy, 62, 301-309.

2 Human Animal Bond Research Institute & Purina Pro Plan. (2019). Survey of cat owners age 22 or older (Conducted by LRW).

