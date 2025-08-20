Rxpreferred Benefits Named To The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

RxPreferred Earns Spot on Inc.'s Elite List Following 436% Revenue Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred Benefits, a leading transparent, tech-forward pharmacy benefits administrator, today announced its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies . The achievement, which highlights entrepreneurial success stories across the country, recognizes RxPreferred's 436% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and innovation of our entire team," said Jeff Malone, President and CEO of RxPreferred Benefits . "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering transparent, value-focused solutions that help our partners optimize pharmacy spend and improve clinical outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem."

RxPreferred serves a diverse range of healthcare stakeholders, including employers, health plans, hospitals, long-term care facilities, specialty pharmacies, oncology centers, and other providers, delivering solutions designed to ensure transparency, regulatory compliance, and measurable results. The company's rapid expansion is driven by its client-first model, technology-driven strategies, and innovative approach to Pharmacy Benefit Administration, 340b Services, and Pharmaceutical Rebate Management.

This recognition comes during a period of rapid growth for independent companies across the U.S., with Inc. 5000 honorees demonstrating resilience and strategic vision in a dynamic healthcare and economic landscape. For RxPreferred, the achievement highlights the company's continued ability to scale services while maintaining a commitment to drive cost savings, operational excellence, and better clinical outcomes to plan sponsors and patients nationwide.

About RxPreferred Benefits

RxPreferred Benefits is an independent, technology-driven pharmacy benefit administrator specializing in transparent pharmacy solutions. Leveraging real-time data analytics and proactive cost-containment strategies, RxPreferred delivers customized solutions that enable plan sponsors to achieve maximum savings and enhanced clinical value. Recent expansions to its executive leadership team further underscore RxPreferred's commitment to innovation, compliance, and sustainable growth.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism and events, Inc. provides insights, resources, and recognition for independent, fast-growing companies across the United States. For more information, visit .

SOURCE RxPreferred

