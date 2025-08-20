MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Reach USD 37,239.29 Million by 2030 Growing at 17.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global consumer identity and access management market size was valued at USD 7,793.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37,239.29 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 206 Pages) at:Driving FactorsHigh adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across various sectors has resulted in increased dependency of consumers on mobile devices. Users access their financial accounts from different mobile devices, which requires advanced authentication solutions to mitigate the cyber threats. These mobile devices are more immune to loss of sensitive data, thereby boosting the market growth for consumer IAM solutions, including multifactor authentication and identity proofing. The upsurge in usage of mobile devices is projected to provide huge growth opportunities for the adoption of consumer IAM market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe global consumer identity and access management market is segmented into solution, service, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of solution, it is segmented into the advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others. Depending on the service, it is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. On the basis of deployment type, it is segregated into cloud and on-premise. By industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods & retail, energy & utility, public sector, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThis report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Consumer identity and access management market which include Aware Inc, Centrify Corporation, Equifax Inc., Experian Plc., GB Group, Gigya Inc., Lifelock Inc., Janrain, Inc., Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Inc, Mitek Systems Inc., Morphotrust Usa (Safran), Okta, Inc., Onegini, Ping Identity Corporation, Transunion, and Traxion Inc. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Key Industry Developments:April 2024: Okta announced an integration with a leading AI platform to enhance its CIAM solutions. This collaboration aims to leverage AI for improved fraud detection and adaptive authentication, providing a more secure and user-friendly experience.June 2024: IBM launched a new feature in its CIAM platform focused on enhancing compliance with the latest GDPR guidelines. This update includes advanced consent management and data protection capabilities, addressing the growing regulatory demands in Europe.August 2024: In the Asia-Pacific region, Auth0 (a part of Okta) expanded its CIAM offerings with a new mobile-first approach designed to meet the region's increasing demand for secure and seamless access solutions. This update addresses the rapid growth of mobile and digital services in the region.September 2024: ForgeRock introduced a new cloud-based CIAM solution tailored for the Latin American market. This solution features enhanced self-service capabilities and localized compliance tools to support digital transformation efforts in the region.July 2024: In the Middle East, Ping Identity rolled out an updated version of its CIAM solution with advanced security features tailored to the unique needs of the region. This update includes enhanced multi-factor authentication and support for regional data protection regulations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (206 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsKey Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of solution, the advanced authentication segment dominated the consumer identity and access management market in 2020. However, the identity proofing services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of service, the professional services segment dominated the enterprise application market in 2020. However, the managed services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of deployment type, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020; however, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI industry accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020; however, the consumer goods & retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region wise, the consumer identity and access management market was dominated by North America in 2020. 