Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Childcare subsidies in China to be free of individual income tax

2025-08-20 09:55:49
(MENAFN) Starting Jan. 1, 2025, China will exempt childcare subsidies from individual income tax, the Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration announced.

Health authorities will coordinate with finance and tax departments to process applications and ensure implementation. The nationwide subsidy program provides families 3,600 yuan (about 504 USD) per year for each child under three, aiming to support families and encourage childbirth.

