Afghan Students Urge Pakistan For Five-Year Extension To Finish Studies

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Afghan students studying in Pakistan have urged the government to grant them an additional five years to complete their education, stating that thousands of students are enrolled in colleges and universities across the country and it is impossible to abandon their studies abruptly.

The demand was made by students Asadullah Safi, Agha Jan Humraz, Naqeebullah Ayubi, and female student Muska Safi, among others, during a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club.

They highlighted that Afghan refugees have been living in Pakistan for the past 45 years, but the government has now decided to repatriate them to Afghanistan starting September 1, 2025. Among those affected are thousands of students whose degrees remain incomplete.

The students said that forcing them to leave without completing their education would be a grave injustice and appealed to the government of Pakistan to grant them five more years to finish their studies.

They expressed gratitude to the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their continuous support and hospitality, adding that they never faced any harassment in the province. In contrast, they alleged that the Punjab government created numerous difficulties for them, including forcibly evicting Afghan students from hostels. They appealed to the Punjab government to show leniency towards Afghan students.

The students also called on international organizations, particularly UNHCR, to take up this issue with the Government of Pakistan. Additionally, they urged Pakistani authorities to ease visa-related procedures for Afghan students.