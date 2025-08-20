CTD Nabs Two Police Officials For Terror Facilitation In Kohat
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two key facilitators of a terrorist network during an operation in Kohat. Shockingly, both suspects are serving law enforcement officials, one from the district police and the other from the CTD itself, and are real brothers.
qThey had been providing reconnaissance and intelligence to terrorists.
DIG Kohat Abbas Majid Marwat, while addressing a press briefing, revealed that the arrested facilitators were planning major terrorist attacks targeting a police lines mosque, Independence Day rallies, and Chehlum processions during Muharram.
The brothers were accused of passing on sensitive information obtained during official duty to the terror network.
According to the DIG, one of the arrested officials was posted at the main gate of the CTD headquarters, while the other was assigned to the police control room, from where he shared critical maps and operational details. Investigations suggest that the two also facilitated past attacks, including the targeted killing of CTD personnel and assaults on government buildings.
Police further disclosed that the arrested brothers had plotted to assassinate two senior CTD officers. They planted explosive devices twice along the routes used by the officers' vehicles, but the bombs failed to detonate.
The CTD has produced the arrested officials before a court and obtained a 15-day physical remand for interrogation.
