Survey Results: Football Obsession Runs Deep, Even As Streaming Frustrations, Soaring Costs Sideline Some Fans
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nationwide survey from marketing research firm Savanta shows that Americans' love for football is as intense as ever-affecting their schedules, spending, and even workplace productivity. But that obsession is increasingly tested by rising ticket prices, travel costs, and streaming challenges that make watching the game harder and more expensive.
The data shows both the depth of that devotion and the friction points fans are feeling:
-
71% of Americans admit to skipping, rescheduling, or turning down plans to watch football
56% say they're frustrated by NFL games being exclusive to certain streaming platforms
69% report cutting back on attending games due to rising ticket, travel, and concession costs
"Football remains a powerful force in American culture, but even diehard fans are feeling squeezed," said Kyle Gollins, Head of Commercial, Americas at Savanta . "From streaming hassles to affordability concerns, the game, it seems, is asking more of fans than ever before."
Life on Hold for the Game
The game isn't just something Americans watch. It's something they plan their lives around:
-
71% occasionally or often rearrange plans to catch a game
Among full-time workers, half say football impacts their productivity
And as habits shift, 41% now watch football primarily via streaming services
Cost is the New Opponent
Fans may be loyal, but their wallets are starting to push back:
-
55% of Americans spend less than $250 per season on football-related expenses, including tickets, merch, streaming, food, travel, and fantasy leagues
However, 27% spend $500 or more, with 14% spending at least $1,000 per season
A smaller segment, 7% spends over $2,500, and 3% report shelling out more than $5,000
At the same time, 64% say NFL games aren't affordable, compared to 61% who find college football games more accessible
NFL Reigns, But College Isn't Out
While pro football continues to dominate fan preferences:
-
60% say they prefer the NFL, while only 20% favor college football
40% think international NFL games expand the sport's appeal
59% are aware that the NFL plays regular-season games abroad
NIL Deals Are Driving Debate
As college players cash in, fans are split:
-
34% say NIL deals have improved football overall
But 47% believe current NIL rules should be stricter
Marketing Still Wins on Game Day
-
49% of Americans say game-time commercials influence their purchases
48% report being influenced by ads featuring famous football players
Mixed Views on Football Safety and Youth Participation
Americans appear more open to football at younger levels:
-
36% believe the NFL has made major safety improvements
Just 11% still say the sport is too dangerous
34% would encourage their kids to play football
-
That number rises to 45% among parents with children under 18
Only 18% say they'd discourage it due to safety concerns
About Savanta
Savanta is a data, market research, and advisory company. We inform and inspire our clients through powerful data, empowering technology, and high-impact consulting.
Survey Methodology
The poll conducted by Savanta had a sample size of n=1,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ and was conducted from August 13-14, 2025. The margin of error is +/- 3% per 1,000 completes.
