Meridianbet Executives Complete New Debt-To-Equity Conversion Agreement With Parent Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet (“Meridianbet” or the“Company”), a leading developer and licensor of B2B and B2C gaming platforms and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, today announced a new debt-to-equity conversion agreement involving several key Meridianbet executives, including Aleksandar Milovanović, Founder; Zoran Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer; Snezana Bozovic, Co-COO and Golden Matrix Group Board member; Marija Teodosic, Deputy CEO; Jelena Sarenac, CEO of Meridianbet Cyprus; Juan Jose Mantese, Head of LATAM Markets; Marko Pejovic, CEO of Meridianbet Tanzania; and Vladimir Lenger, Head of B2B Operations for African Markets.

The executives have converted their shareholder debt into equity in Meridianbet's parent company, Golden Matrix Group, underscoring their confidence in the firm's value proposition and its potential for sustained long-term growth. The transaction, valued at approximately $284,000, further strengthens the company's capital structure and demonstrates leadership's continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet, commented:“This latest debt-to-equity conversion shows our clear commitment to Meridianbet's strategic goals and the long-term growth of Golden Matrix Group. The transaction reduces debt, improves financial flexibility, and ensures that key stakeholders remain directly aligned with the company's objectives.”

“This conversion follows earlier similar agreements and confirms the ongoing alignment between Meridianbet's leadership and Golden Matrix Group. It further lowers outstanding obligations and consolidates ownership interests within the management structure of the combined organization.”

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group.

