Curately Solidifies Market Leadership In Direct Sourcing Through Record Growth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curately , a premier technology platform for direct sourcing and talent engagement, today announced record-breaking growth, securing nine new direct sourcing and talent pooling solution deals in the last 120 days , including one Fortune 100 and three Fortune 500 enterprises . Several additional awards are expected by year's end.

Despite being one of the newer entrants in the market, Curately has quickly established itself as a disruptive force, earning the trust of leading enterprises worldwide. Its success is fueled by the depth and breadth of its global capabilities and a proven ability to deliver measurable outcomes .

This milestone year also marks Curately's expansion into multiple Gen 2 direct sourcing programs -instances where enterprises selected Curately over incumbent providers after recognizing the platform's superior performance and innovative approach. Clients have cited Curately's ability to not only match but surpass prior results , driving both immediate impact and long-term strategic value .

"We've been fortunate to partner with some of the most forward-thinking organizations in the world, and we're deeply grateful to our incredible channel partners, MSP partners, and curation partners for trusting us with their most critical direct sourcing initiatives," said Manish Karani, CEO of Curately . "Our momentum reflects more than just market growth-it's proof that a new generation of technology can deliver deeper insights, better engagement, and global scalability that redefines what's possible in talent acquisition."

Since its launch, Curately has been a game-changing disruptor in the direct sourcing space, offering enterprises a single, unified platform to identify, engage, and manage top talent globally. The company's rapid rise underscores an industry-wide shift toward modern, tech-enabled talent strategies that prioritize cost efficiency, agility, and quality outcomes .

Looking ahead, Curately remains committed to expanding its client base and capabilities while keenly listening to customers and partners. By staying highly iterative and continuing to lead innovation, Curately will deliver next-generation solutions that empower organizations to build resilient, high-performing talent pipelines worldwide.

About Curately

Curately is a technology platform that empowers enterprises to source, curate, and engage talent directly, delivering faster hiring, reduced costs, and higher-quality outcomes. Built on a foundation of customer and partner collaboration , Curately is highly iterative and continues to lead with innovation-helping organizations take control of their talent strategies while elevating the candidate experience. With global capabilities and a proven track record of success, Curately enables enterprises to build resilient, high-performing talent pipelines worldwide.

Media Contact: Josiah Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE Curately

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED